Who Got The Work

Samsung Electronics, the South Korean device maker, and Samsung Semiconductor Inc. have tapped partner Melissa R. Smith of Gillam & Smith to fight a pending patent infringement lawsuit. The action, filed April 30 in Texas Eastern District Court by Troutman Pepper Hamilton Sanders and the Ciccarelli Law Firm on behalf of SiOnyx LLC, asserts six patents pertaining to complimentary metal-oxide-semiconductor image sensor technology. The complaint contends that the digital imaging sensors used Samsung's mobile phones and tablet computers infringe upon the plaintiff's patents. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Rodney Gilstrap, is 2:24-cv-00291, SiOnyx, LLC v. Samsung Electronics, Co., Ltd. et al.

Technology

June 14, 2024, 1:32 PM

Plaintiffs

SiOnyx, LLC

Plaintiffs

Ciccarelli Law Firm

defendants

Samsung Electronics America, Inc.

Samsung Electronics, Co., Ltd.

Samsung Semiconductor, Inc.

defendant counsels

Gillam & Smith, LLP

nature of claim: 830/over patent claims