Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Holland & Hart removed an employment lawsuit against Mindi Cox and O.C. Tanner Wednesday to Pennsylvania Eastern District Court. The suit was brought by MacElree Harvey Ltd. on behalf of Beth Sinkus, who alleges that the defendants failed to pay her commission fees. The case is 2:22-cv-04584, Sinkus v. Cox et al.

Business Services

November 16, 2022, 5:21 PM