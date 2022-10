New Suit - Product Liability

Home Depot and Rust-Oleum Corp. were hit with a product liability Thursday in Pennsylvania Eastern District Court. The lawsuit was filed by De Luca Levine on behalf of David Singley and Jennifer Singley, who allege fire damage due to a defective wood staining product. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:22-cv-04210, Singley et al v. Rust-Oleum Corp. et al.