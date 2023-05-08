Who Got The Work

Courtney K. Mazzio of Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani has entered an appearance for Arca Recycling Inc. in a pending employment lawsuit. The action was filed March 23 in Pennsylvania Eastern District Court by Sidney L. Gold & Associates on behalf of a plaintiff who claims that Arca Recycling failed to compensate him for commissions owed pursuant to his employment agreement. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Joel H. Slomsky, is 2:23-cv-01132, Singleton v. Arca Recycling, Inc.

Pennsylvania

May 08, 2023, 9:08 AM

Plaintiffs

Troy Singleton

Plaintiffs

Sidney L. Gold & Associates, PC

defendants

Arca Recycling, Inc.

defendant counsels

Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination