Who Got The Work

David A. Perez of Perkins Coie has entered an appearance for Amanda Biver, Alyssa Clarke and other defendants in a pending civil rights and wrongful death lawsuit. The action was filed May 22 in Washington Western District Court by attorney Jay H. Krulewitch on behalf of the Estate of Shelly Ann Monahan. The suit accuses Clark County and other defendants of failing to render timely and appropriate care to Monahan, who was imprisoned at Clark County jail at the time of her death. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Tiffany M. Cartwright, is 3:24-cv-05392, Singleton et al v. Clark County et al.

Washington

July 08, 2024, 1:22 PM

Nature of Claim: 440/over an alleged civil rights violation