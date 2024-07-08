Who Got The Work
David A. Perez of Perkins Coie has entered an appearance for Amanda Biver, Alyssa Clarke and other defendants in a pending civil rights and wrongful death lawsuit. The action was filed May 22 in Washington Western District Court by attorney Jay H. Krulewitch on behalf of the Estate of Shelly Ann Monahan. The suit accuses Clark County and other defendants of failing to render timely and appropriate care to Monahan, who was imprisoned at Clark County jail at the time of her death. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Tiffany M. Cartwright, is 3:24-cv-05392, Singleton et al v. Clark County et al.
Washington
July 08, 2024, 1:22 PM
Plaintiffs
- AM
- Dalynne Singleton
- Jm
- Keith Monahan
- Ray Edward Martinez
- Rosie Monahan
- RV
- Sm
Plaintiffs
- Jay H Krulewitch Attorney At Law
Defendants
- Alexandria Sliss
- Alyssa Clarke
- Amanda Biver
- Austin Cloyd
- Austin E Cloyd
- Chanelle Hackney
- Clark County
- Clark County John Does 1-10
- Daniel Gorecki
- Ian David Frazier
- James Eastman
- Juli Pfau
- Justin Shoemaker
- Kaylea Tripp
- Keith Jones
- Lexie Hunter
- NaphCare Inc
- Naphcare John Does 1-10
- Ray Bettger
- Rose Mainah
- Shannon Paris
defendant counsels
- Simmons Sweeney Freimund Smith Tardif Pllc (bellingham)
- Simmons Sweeney Freimund Smith Tardif PLLC
- Perkins Coie
Nature of Claim: 440/over an alleged civil rights violation