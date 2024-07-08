Who Got The Work

David A. Perez of Perkins Coie has entered an appearance for Amanda Biver, Alyssa Clarke and other defendants in a pending civil rights and wrongful death lawsuit. The action was filed May 22 in Washington Western District Court by attorney Jay H. Krulewitch on behalf of the Estate of Shelly Ann Monahan. The suit accuses Clark County and other defendants of failing to render timely and appropriate care to Monahan, who was imprisoned at Clark County jail at the time of her death. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Tiffany M. Cartwright, is 3:24-cv-05392, Singleton et al v. Clark County et al.

Washington

July 08, 2024, 1:22 PM

Plaintiffs

AM

Dalynne Singleton

Jm

Keith Monahan

Ray Edward Martinez

Rosie Monahan

RV

Sm

Plaintiffs

Jay H Krulewitch Attorney At Law

Defendants

Alexandria Sliss

Alyssa Clarke

Amanda Biver

Austin Cloyd

Austin E Cloyd

Chanelle Hackney

Clark County

Clark County John Does 1-10

Daniel Gorecki

Ian David Frazier

James Eastman

Juli Pfau

Justin Shoemaker

Kaylea Tripp

Keith Jones

Lexie Hunter

NaphCare Inc

Naphcare John Does 1-10

Ray Bettger

Rose Mainah

Shannon Paris

defendant counsels

Simmons Sweeney Freimund Smith Tardif Pllc (bellingham)

Simmons Sweeney Freimund Smith Tardif PLLC

Perkins Coie

Nature of Claim: 440/over an alleged civil rights violation