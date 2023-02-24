New Suit - Intellectual Property

Entegris was slapped with a lawsuit Friday in Texas Western District Court alleging patent infringement and theft of trade secrets. The lawsuit, brought by the Dacus Firm and Carlson Caspers, arises from an agreement with plaintiff Single Use Support GmbH to supply Entegris with 'RoSS Shells,' products for storing biopharmaceutical liquids which were customized for use with Entegris' product, the Aramus bag. The suit accuses Entegris of breaching a nondisclosure agreement and misappropriating patented technology to develop its own product for use with the bags. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-00212, Single Use Support Gmbh v. Entegris, Inc.

Technology

February 24, 2023, 6:21 PM