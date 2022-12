Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough on Friday removed a foreclosure lawsuit against Auction.com-VA LLC, Southeast Equity Trustees LLC and Wilmington Trust to Virginia Eastern District Court. The suit was filed by attorney Henry McLaughlin on behalf of Palwinder Singh. The case is 1:22-cv-01430, Singh v. Wilmington Trust, National Association, not in its Individual Capacity, but Solely as Trustee of Mfra Trust 2014-2 et al.

Real Estate

December 16, 2022, 1:30 PM