Tommy Gun Inc. d/b/a Targetmaster, a gun shop and shooting range in Chadds Ford, Pennsylvania, was hit with a civil rights lawsuit on Tuesday in Pennsylvania Eastern District Court. The suit was filed by Hogan Lovells and the Sikh Coalition on behalf of a Sikh customer who was allegedly kicked out of the defendant's store for wearing a dastaar. According to the complaint, the plaintiff was informed that customers who wear 'things like that' were not welcome in the store due to a dress code prohibiting all forms of headwear 'except baseball caps facing forward.' Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-02838, Singh v. Tommy Gun Inc.

July 25, 2023, 7:24 PM

Plaintiffs

Karanveer Singh

Plaintiffs

Hogan Lovells

defendants

Tommy Gun, Inc.

nature of claim: 443/over alleged violations of the Fair Housing Act