Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Tesla removed an employment discrimination lawsuit to California Northern District Court on Tuesday. The suit was filed by the Calderone Law Firm on behalf of a former production associate, who claims that he was wrongfully terminated in retaliation for complaining to upper management about working in conditions that exasperated his asthma. The suit also pursues racial, religious and disability discrimination claims. The case is 4:23-cv-02017, Singh v. Tesla, Inc.

Automotive

April 26, 2023, 7:43 AM

Plaintiffs

Vincent Singh

defendants

Tesla, Inc.

defendant counsels

Tesla, Inc.

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination