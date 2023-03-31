New Suit - Securities Class Action

Signature Bank, which collapsed on March 12 just days after the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and Silvergate Bank, and members of Signature's board of directors were hit with a securities class action on Friday in New York Eastern District Court. The suit, filed by Pomerantz LLP, alleges that Signature's excessive catering to crypto companies increased the likelihood of a liquidity crisis and bank run. Signature's collapse is the third largest bank failure in U.S. history, and many of its assets have since been acquired by Flagstar Bank. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-02501, Singh v. Signature Bank et al.

Cryptocurrency

March 31, 2023, 5:04 PM

Plaintiffs

Pirthi Pal Singh

Plaintiffs

Pomerantz LLP

defendants

Signature Bank

Eric Howell

Joseph DePaolo

Mark Sigona

Scott A. Shay

Stephen Wyremski

Vito Susca

nature of claim: 850/over alleged violations of federal securities laws