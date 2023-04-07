New Suit - Contract

Dinsmore & Shohl filed a lawsuit Friday in West Virginia Southern District Court targeting the Public Library of Science d/b/a PLOS One in connection with its 2018 publication of an article on intestinal physiology in a medical journal. The suit was filed on behalf of one of the article's authors, who claims she self-reported that it contained incorrect data from a related article, resulting in the defendant publishing a 'notice of concern' months later which the plaintiff asserts wrongfully implies misconduct. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:23-cv-00317, Singh v. Public Library of Science.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

April 07, 2023, 3:04 PM

Plaintiffs

Soudamani Singh

Plaintiffs

Dinsmore & Shohl

defendants

Public Library of Science

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract