Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Sheppard Mullin on Saturday removed a lawsuit against Little Caesar Enterprises Inc. to California Central District Court. The suit, over alleged violations of the ADA, was filed by Malakauskas Law on behalf of Frank Singh. The case is 5:23-cv-00864, Singh v. Little Caesar Enterprises, Inc.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

May 15, 2023, 5:05 AM

Plaintiffs

Frank Singh

defendants

Little Caesar Enterprises, Inc.

defendant counsels

Sheppard Mullin

nature of claim: 446/over alleged violations of the ADA