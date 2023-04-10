Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Dwyer Connell & Lisbona and the Law Offices of Bruce E. Baldinger on Monday removed a consumer class action against Lithia Motors, the Oregon-based automotive retailer, and other defendants to New Jersey District Court. The complaint, filed by Moshe O. Boroosan PC and the Dann Law Firm, contends that the defendants charge customers a 'Documentary Service & Pre-Deliver Service Fee' but fail to itemize documentary services and pre-delivery services properly. The case is 3:23-cv-02026, Singh v. Lithia Motors Inc et al.

Automotive

April 10, 2023, 6:16 PM

