Removed To Federal Court
Counsel at Dwyer Connell & Lisbona and the Law Offices of Bruce E. Baldinger on Monday removed a consumer class action against Lithia Motors, the Oregon-based automotive retailer, and other defendants to New Jersey District Court. The complaint, filed by Moshe O. Boroosan PC and the Dann Law Firm, contends that the defendants charge customers a 'Documentary Service & Pre-Deliver Service Fee' but fail to itemize documentary services and pre-delivery services properly. The case is 3:23-cv-02026, Singh v. Lithia Motors Inc et al.
Automotive
April 10, 2023, 6:16 PM
Plaintiffs
defendants
- Lithia Motors Inc
- Bryan Deboer
- Chun-Wai C. Liang
- DCH Essex LLC d/b/a DCH Millburn Audi
- DCH Monmouth LLC d/b/a BMW Of Freehold
- DCH Montclair Acura LLC d/b/a DCH Montclair Acura
- Dylan Massih
- Edward Impert
- John North III
- Lithia Eatontown-F LLC d/b/a BMW Of Bloomfield
- Lithia Eatontown-F LLC d/b/a DCH Academy Honda
- Lithia Eatontown-F LLC d/b/a DCH Ford Of Eatontown
- Lithia Eatontown-F LLC d/b/a DCH Freehold Toyota
- Lithia Eatontown-F LLC d/b/a DCH Kay Honda
- Lithia Eatontown-F LLC d/b/a DCH Paramus Honda
- Lithia Hamilton-H LLC d/b/a Hamilton Honda
- Lithia Paramus-M LLC d/b/a Mercedes-Benz Of Paramus
- Lithia Ramsey-B LLC d/b/a BMW Of Ramsey
- Lithia Ramsey-L LLC d/b/a Prestige Lexus Of Ramsey
- Lithia Ramsey-M LLC d/b/a Mini Of Ramsey
- Lithia Ramsey-T LLC d/b/a Prestige Toyota Of Ramsey
- Mark D. Deboer
- Mark Smith
- Priscilla Robinson
- Scott Hillier
- Sharlene Realty LLC d/b/a DCH Brunswick Toyota
- Sidney Deboer
- Union H LLC d/b/a Planet Honda
defendant counsels
- The Law Office Of Bruce E. Baldinger, LLC
nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract