Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Dwyer Connell & Lisbona and the Law Offices of Bruce E. Baldinger on Monday removed a consumer class action against Lithia Motors, the Oregon-based automotive retailer, and other defendants to New Jersey District Court. The complaint, filed by Moshe O. Boroosan PC and the Dann Law Firm, contends that the defendants charge customers a 'Documentary Service & Pre-Deliver Service Fee' but fail to itemize documentary services and pre-delivery services properly. The case is 3:23-cv-02026, Singh v. Lithia Motors Inc et al.

Automotive

April 10, 2023, 6:16 PM

Plaintiffs

Tirath Singh

defendants

Lithia Motors Inc

Bryan Deboer

Chun-Wai C. Liang

DCH Essex LLC d/b/a DCH Millburn Audi

DCH Monmouth LLC d/b/a BMW Of Freehold

DCH Montclair Acura LLC d/b/a DCH Montclair Acura

Dylan Massih

Edward Impert

John North III

Lithia Eatontown-F LLC d/b/a BMW Of Bloomfield

Lithia Eatontown-F LLC d/b/a DCH Academy Honda

Lithia Eatontown-F LLC d/b/a DCH Ford Of Eatontown

Lithia Eatontown-F LLC d/b/a DCH Freehold Toyota

Lithia Eatontown-F LLC d/b/a DCH Kay Honda

Lithia Eatontown-F LLC d/b/a DCH Paramus Honda

Lithia Hamilton-H LLC d/b/a Hamilton Honda

Lithia Paramus-M LLC d/b/a Mercedes-Benz Of Paramus

Lithia Ramsey-B LLC d/b/a BMW Of Ramsey

Lithia Ramsey-L LLC d/b/a Prestige Lexus Of Ramsey

Lithia Ramsey-M LLC d/b/a Mini Of Ramsey

Lithia Ramsey-T LLC d/b/a Prestige Toyota Of Ramsey

Mark D. Deboer

Mark Smith

Priscilla Robinson

Scott Hillier

Sharlene Realty LLC d/b/a DCH Brunswick Toyota

Sidney Deboer

Union H LLC d/b/a Planet Honda

defendant counsels

The Law Office Of Bruce E. Baldinger, LLC

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract