Ben Au, Douglas H. Meal and Lauren Kessler of Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe and Young Conaway Stargatt & Taylor partners Robert M. Vrana and Anne Shea Gaza have stepped in to represent Illusory Systems Inc., the creator of a crypto blockchain bridge, and other defendants in a pending civil RICO class action. The suit, filed Feb. 17 in Delaware District Court by Saul Ewing; Gupta Wessler PLLC; and Fairmark Partners LLP, accuses the defendants of failing to implement innovative security features to protect investors assets. According to the suit, the bridge was hacked on Aug. 2022, resulting in the loss of $186 million of investors assets. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Richard G. Andrews, is 1:23-cv-00183, Singh v. Illusory Systems, Inc. et al.
Banking & Financial Services
April 03, 2023, 8:42 AM