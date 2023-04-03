Who Got The Work

Ben Au, Douglas H. Meal and Lauren Kessler of Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe and Young Conaway Stargatt & Taylor partners Robert M. Vrana and Anne Shea Gaza have stepped in to represent Illusory Systems Inc., the creator of a crypto blockchain bridge, and other defendants in a pending civil RICO class action. The suit, filed Feb. 17 in Delaware District Court by Saul Ewing; Gupta Wessler PLLC; and Fairmark Partners LLP, accuses the defendants of failing to implement innovative security features to protect investors assets. According to the suit, the bridge was hacked on Aug. 2022, resulting in the loss of $186 million of investors assets. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Richard G. Andrews, is 1:23-cv-00183, Singh v. Illusory Systems, Inc. et al.

Banking & Financial Services

April 03, 2023, 8:42 AM

Plaintiffs

Mannu Singh

Plaintiffs

Saul Ewing Arnstein & Lehr

defendants

Circle Internet Financial, LLC

Coinbase, Inc.

Archetype Crypto II, LLC

Connext Labs, Inc.

Consensys Software, Inc.

Illusory Systems, Inc.

Ozone Networks, Inc.

Polychain Alchemy, LLC

defendant counsels

Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati

John P. Flynn

Colleen Bal

Joshua A. Baskin

Ross Aronstam & Moritz LLP

Mark R. Conrad

Felipe Corredor

Gregory Mortenson

Jack McNeily

Richards, Layton & Finger

Serrin Turner

Abrams & Bayliss

Matthew D. Gauthier

Tibor L. Nagy, Jr.

Gregory N. Wolfe

Young Conaway Stargatt & Taylor

Ben Au

Melissa Levin

Lauren Kessler

Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe

Morris, Nichols, Arsht & Tunnell

Samuel Levander

Roger A. Cooper

Jared Gerber

nature of claim: 470/for civil RICO claims