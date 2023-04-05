New Suit - Antitrust Class Action

Google, its parent company Alphabet and Meta Platforms were slapped with an antitrust class action Tuesday in California Central District Court accusing the defendants of controlling a monopoly over display advertising, the placement of ads on other companies’ websites. The suit, filed by Girard Sharp, also contends that Google impaired the bidding process for its 'final clearinghouse auctions' by providing Meta with proprietary information that no other bidder enjoyed. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-02539, Singh v. Google LLC et al.

Technology

April 05, 2023, 7:35 AM

Plaintiffs

Sunny Singh

defendants

Alphabet Inc.

Google LLC

Meta Platforms, Inc.

nature of claim: 410/for alleged antitrust violations