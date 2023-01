Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Pacific Law Partners on Tuesday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against State Farm to California Central District Court. The suit, over water damage claims, was brought by Hartmann & Kananen and the Kristy Law Firm on behalf of Bhupinder Singh, Navjyot Gujral and the BNDH Living Trust. The case is 8:23-cv-00141, Singh et al. v. State Farm General Insurance Co.