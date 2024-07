News From Law.com International

Singapore's financial watchdog issued a warning late in late June that the country's banking sector, including wealth management, poses the highest risk of money laundering to the country. Regulators had already been clamping down and reevaluating its new entrants of family offices following a corruption scandal that broke out last year. The increased scrutiny has driven law firm clients to seek more legal advice and is driving up business for law firms.

July 01, 2024, 7:07 PM