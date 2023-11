Breaking News From Law.com International

Bayfront Law, the Singapore Formal Law Alliance (FLA) partner of Japan's largest law firm Nishimura & Asahi, has strengthened its dispute resolution capability with the hire of Paras Lalwani, who was most recently a director at Big Four Singapore firm Drew & Napier.

November 22, 2023, 1:28 AM

