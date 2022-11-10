New Suit

Singh RX PLLC d/b/a SRX Specialty Care Pharmacy and Aman Deep Singh filed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Selective Insurance and other defendants on Thursday in Michigan Eastern District Court. The suit, brought by Kutinsky PC, seeks indemnification for legal costs incurred in an underlying trademark lawsuit accusing Singh and his company of selling counterfeit Janssen medications. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:22-cv-12732, Singh RX PLLC et al. v. Selective Insurance Co. of South Carolina et al.

Insurance

November 10, 2022, 5:19 PM