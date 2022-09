New Suit - Contract

Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Tuesday in Missouri Western District Court against Genesys Industrial Corp. The complaint, filed on behalf of Sindok Co. Ltd., seeks an alleged outstanding balance of $4,339,431 for services provided. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 4:22-cv-00613, Sindok Co., Ltd. v. Genesys Industrial Corp.

Technology

September 27, 2022, 6:08 PM