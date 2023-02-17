New Suit - Securities Class Action

Miller Shah LLP filed a securities class action Friday in Florida Middle District Court against Alico Inc., an agribusiness and land management company, and its top officers. The suit accuses the defendants of failing to disclose that Alico had deficient internal control over its financial reporting, which led the company to calculate its deferred tax liabilities over a multi-year period inaccurately. The class is also represented by Pomerantz LLP and the Portnoy Law Firm. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-00107, Sinder v. Alico, Inc. et al.

Agriculture

February 17, 2023, 3:35 PM