Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath on Monday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Banner Life Insurance Company to Indiana Southern District Court. The complaint, filed by Riley Bennett Egloff on behalf of Neal Sinclair III, accuses Banner Life of failing to pay the full amount of life insurance proceeds and interest due under the policy. The case is 1:22-cv-02253, Sinclair v. Banner Life Insurance Company.

Insurance

November 22, 2022, 4:30 AM