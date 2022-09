Who Got The Work

Michael E. Blaine of Winston & Strawn has entered an appearance for Bank of America in a pending negligence and deceptive trade practices lawsuit. The suit, over a loan dispute which allegedly caused a false filing with the IRS, was filed July 20 in New York Eastern District Court by the Janey Law Firm on behalf of Michael Sinclair. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Brian M. Cogan, is 1:22-cv-04263, Sinclair v. Bank of America N.A.

Banking & Financial Services

September 03, 2022, 1:48 PM