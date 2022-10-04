Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Johnston Smith ALC on Tuesday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Hartford Financial Services and Sentinel Insurance to California Central District Court. The complaint, which arises from underlying employee injury claims in connection with a physical altercation, was filed by attorneys Morteza Aghavali and Mainak D'Attaray on behalf of China-based technology company Sina Corp. The case is 8:22-cv-01808, Sina Corporation v. Sentinel Insurance Company, Ltd.

Insurance

