News From Law.com

A Virginia attorney with more than 25 years of experience has agreed to a longer suspension with terms for various misconduct, including simultaneously representing a husband and wife in matters adverse to one another without their knowledge. Shena Dixon Mason, who started her legal career at the Richmond Commonwealth Attorney's Office in 1998 before entering private practice in 2002, knew the unidentified couple in question for approximately a decade.

Virginia

October 11, 2022, 4:22 PM