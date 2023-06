Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Kutak Rock on Thursday removed an employment discrimination lawsuit against 4 Star General Contracting 3 LLC to Arkansas Eastern District Court. The suit was filed by Gill Ragon Owen on behalf of a former sales representative who alleges that she was paid less than her male counterparts. The case is 4:23-cv-00527, Simshauser v. 4 Star General Contracting #3 LLC.

Construction & Engineering

June 08, 2023, 3:57 PM

Plaintiffs

Dana Simshauser

Plaintiffs

Gill Ragon Owen

defendants

4 Star General Contracting #3 LLC

defendant counsels

Kutak Rock

nature of claim: 790/over alleged employment law breaches