Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Meagher & Geer on Friday removed a personal injury lawsuit against Southwest Electronic Energy and Southwest Electronics Inc. to North Dakota District Court. The suit was filed by Schweigert, Klemin & McBride on behalf of Ryan Sims, who contends he sustained injuries when a battery exploded at the defendants' plant in 2019. The case is 1:23-cv-00034, Sims v. Southwest Electronics, Inc. et al.

Energy

February 17, 2023, 4:36 PM