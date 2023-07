Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Burr & Forman on Monday removed a lawsuit against Santander Consumer USA to Tennessee Middle District Court. The complaint, over alleged violation of the Truth in Lending Act, was filed by a pro se plaintiff. The case is 3:23-cv-00700, Sims v. Santander Consumer USA Inc.

Banking & Financial Services

July 17, 2023, 7:11 PM

Plaintiffs

Lovie Nicole Sims

defendants

Santander Consumer USA Inc.

defendant counsels

Burr & Forman

nature of claim: 890/