Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Wanek Kirsch Davies on Monday removed a lawsuit against Old Republic Insurance and other defendants to Louisiana Eastern District Court. The suit, for personal injury claims arising from a motor vehicle collision, was filed by attorneys J. Michael Daly Jr. and Jeffrey T. Greenberg on behalf of Wanda Sims. The case is 2:22-cv-04504, Sims v. Roberts et al.

Insurance

November 14, 2022, 2:53 PM