Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Gaffney Lewis LLC on Tuesday removed a slip-and-fall lawsuit against Dollar General and other defendants to South Carolina District Court. The complaint was filed by the Law Office of Derrick E. Mobley on behalf of Audrey Denice Sims. The case is 8:23-cv-00004, Sims v. Dollar General et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

January 03, 2023, 5:53 PM