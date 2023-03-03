Who Got The Work

Daniel R. Sonneborn and Wesley S. Chused of Preti, Flaherty, Beliveau & Pachios have entered appearances for Tobin & Sons Moving and Storage Inc. and its CEO Kevin Tobin in a pending breach-of-contract lawsuit. The case, filed pro se on Jan. 17 in Massachusetts District Court by Rene Casanova and Charles Sims, accuses the defendants of losing two expensive paintings that were stored with the defendants. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Richard G. Stearns, is 1:23-cv-10111, Sims et al v. Tobin et al.

Transportation & Logistics

March 03, 2023, 6:21 AM