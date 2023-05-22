New Suit - Wrongful Death

Polaris Industries and Indiana Mills and Manufacturing Inc. were hit with a wrongful death lawsuit Monday in Alabama Northern District Court. The court action was filed by Conchin Cole Jordan & Sherrod on behalf of Aerica Sims, Robert Sims and the estate of Jayceon Sims. The suit alleges that Jayceon Sims was killed after a throttle defect caused a Polaris Ranger XP 1000 to roll over mid-drive. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 5:23-cv-00644, Sims et al v. Polaris Inc et al.

Automotive

May 22, 2023, 4:08 PM

Plaintiffs

Aerica Sims

Officer Robert Sims

Plaintiffs

Conchin Cole Jordan & Sherrod

Conchin Cole & Jordan

defendants

Polaris Inc

Polaris Industries Inc

Polaris Sales Inc

Indiana Mills and Manufacturing Inc

nature of claim: 365/over product liability claims