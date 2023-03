Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Wilson Elser on Tuesday removed a hurricane-related insurance lawsuit against CLEAR Blue Insurance to Florida Northern District Court. The suit, for claims arising from Hurricane Sally, was filed by MSPG Law Group on behalf of Andrew Sims and Stephanie Sims. The case is 3:23-cv-05029, Sims et al v. CLEAR Blue Insurance Company.

Insurance

March 07, 2023, 3:10 PM