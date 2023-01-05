Simpson, Wachtell and Kirkland Lead Principal M&A Adviser Ra...

News From Law.com

In a year where global M&A activity fell 37%, Simpson Thacher & Bartlett jumped to No. 1 in the league tables for total M&A principal adviser work in 2022. The law firm, which advised on about $349 billion of M&A matters as a principal deal adviser last year, was previously ranked No. 6. in 2021, when Kirkland & Ellis was No. 1. Kirkland, for its part, fell two spots to No. 3 in the 2022 rankings. Kirkland was the principal adviser on $287 billion in deals, spread across 822 transactions, according to Refinitiv.

Legal Services - Large Law

January 05, 2023, 4:01 AM