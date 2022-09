Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Fisher & Phillips on Thursday removed a lawsuit against Troyer Foods to Kentucky Western District Court. The suit, over alleged employment discrimination under the ADA, was filed by the Law Office of Robyn Smith on behalf of William Simpson. The case is 3:22-cv-00459, Simpson v. Troyer Foods, Inc.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

September 01, 2022, 6:30 PM