Who Got The Work

Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati partner Dylan G. Savage has entered an appearance for SunPower, a supplier of solar panels and renewable energy services, and the company's top executives in a pending securities class action. The action, filed Dec. 6 in California Northern District Court by Pomerantz LLP, accuses the defendants of making materially false and misleading statements about the company's operations and prospects and failing to disclose to investors that the company had inaccurately reported the cost of revenue and inventory metrics. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Rita F. Lin, is 3:23-cv-06302, Simpson v. SunPower Corporation et al.

Energy

December 19, 2023, 9:01 AM

Plaintiffs

Matthew Simpson

Plaintiffs

Pomerantz LLP

defendants

SunPower Corporation

Elizabeth Eby

Guthrie Dundas

Peter Faricy

defendant counsels

Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati

nature of claim: 850/over alleged violations of federal securities laws