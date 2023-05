Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Gregory, Meyer & Chapnick on Tuesday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Markel, a Virginia-based insurance and investment company, and Hagerty Insurance Agency to Ohio Northern District Court. The complaint, seeking coverage for a stolen vehicle, was filed by attorney Robert A. Wood on behalf of Troy Simpson. The case is 1:23-cv-01046, Simpson v. Hagerty Insurance Agency, LLC., et al.

Insurance

May 23, 2023, 3:08 PM

Plaintiffs

Troy Simpson

Plaintiffs

Robert A. Wood

defendants

Essentia Insurance Company

Hagerty Insurance Agency, LLC

defendant counsels

Gregory, Meyer & Chapnick

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute