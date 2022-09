Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Cullen and Dykman on Friday removed a personal injury lawsuit against CVS Albany and Liberty Coca-Cola Beverages LLC to New York Eastern District Court. The complaint was filed by Siben & Siben on behalf of John Simpson. The case is 2:22-cv-05635, Simpson v. CVS Albany, L.L.C. et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

September 24, 2022, 1:43 PM