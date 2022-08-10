Removed To Federal Court

Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith, Polsinelli and other counsel on Wednesday removed a class action against Cloverleaf Apartments Investors and other defendants to Missouri Western District Court. The complaint, filed by Gregory Leyh P.C., accuses the defendants of purchasing properties in substandard condition, then renting them to tenants 'basically as found' without proper management or oversight. The case is 4:22-cv-00520, Simpson v. Cloverleaf Apartments Investors, LLC et al.

Real Estate

August 10, 2022, 7:36 PM