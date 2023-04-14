Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Burke, Williams & Sorensen on Friday removed an employment lawsuit against Cal Poly Pomona, the Board of Trustees of the California State University and other defendants to California Central District Court. The suit was filed by Castillo Harper APC on behalf of Marcus Simpson, the former sergeant for the Cal Poly police department. The complaint contends that the defendants interfered with numerous ongoing investigations, including an allegation that an employee of the Cal Poly Pomona Foundation embezzled over $1 million. Simpson argues the defendant refused to promote him to lieutenant and later police chief in retaliation for disclosing the interference to law enforcement. The case is 5:23-cv-00657, Simpson v. Castro et al.

Education

April 14, 2023, 3:43 PM

Plaintiffs

Marcus Simpson

defendants

Board of Trustees of The California State University

Christina Gonzales

Joseph Castro

Scott Vanscoy

Soraya M Coley

Ysabel Trinidad

defendant counsels

Burke, Williams & Sorensen

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination