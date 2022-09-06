Simpson Thacher Team Travels South to Mississippi for Pro Bo...

News From Law.com

A Simpson Thacher & Bartlett team in New York, working pro bono, secured a federal court ruling that led to the release of a 51-year-old man from prison in Mississippi, as the firm's lawyers continue a track record of handling pro bono litigation in the state. Partner Joshua Levine, who led the team that moved for the sentence reduction for David Spicer in that Mississippi case, is one of a number of Simpson Thacher lawyers who have handled Mississippi pro bono litigation, working with agencies such as the Office of the Federal Public Defender for the Southern District of Mississippi.

Legal Services - Large Law

September 06, 2022, 5:00 AM