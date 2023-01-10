Simpson Thacher Ramps Up ESG Practice With Trio of Hires | L...

News From Law.com

Simpson, Thacher & Bartlett is strengthening its environmental, social and governance expertise, adding three lawyers with a focus in the area, including partner Leah Malone, who comes from PricewaterhouseCoopers. Malone, based in New York, will lead the firm's ESG and sustainability practice. At PwC, she was managing director in its governance insights center. The firm has also hired two counsel, Matt Feehily in London and Emily Holland in Washington, D.C., who Simpson said are focused on specific ESG and sustainability areas.

Legal Services

January 10, 2023, 3:50 PM