Simpson Thacher Pro Bono Software, Born of COVID, Fosters Ne...

When the COVID-19 pandemic hit in 2020, pro bono leaders at Simpson Thacher & Bartlett quickly realized that running pro bono clinics would be a challenge at a time when people were working remotely and couldn't meet with clients in person.To help solve the problem, the firm collaborated with software company Theory and Principle to develop an online system that allows collaboration among lawyers and support staff from the firm, law firm client partners, and individuals seeking pro bono assistance.

Legal Services

November 17, 2022, 10:54 AM