News From Law.com

Simpson, Thacher & Bartlett has opened its first office in Boston, the firm said, with the hiring of Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom registered funds partner Kenneth Burdon. The firm is also sending current New York partner Nathan Somogie, also in its registered finance group up north to start the build.

Legal Services - Large Law

May 01, 2024, 11:31 AM

nature of claim: /