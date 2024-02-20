Simpson Thacher Hires 5-Lawyer Bank Regulatory Team From Ska...

News From Law.com

Amid high demand for bank regulatory partners in Big Law, Simpson Thacher & Bartlett has snagged a five-lawyer team from Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom to expand its financial institutions practice. Sven Mickisch, Brian Christiansen, Bao Nguyen, Matt Nemeroff and Tim Gaffney will join Simpson as partners in its New York and Washington, D.C., offices from Skadden, Simpson said Tuesday. They are focused on transactional and regulatory matters in the financial services space.

Legal Services

February 20, 2024, 1:59 PM

nature of claim: /