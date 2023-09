Breaking News From Law.com International

Simpson Thacher & Bartlett and Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer, together with Chinese firms Jingtian & Gongcheng and Fangda Partners, and offshore firm Harneys, are advising on the billion-dollar Hong Kong initial public offering (IPO) of Cainiao Smart Logistics Network

Legal Services

September 28, 2023, 12:43 AM

nature of claim: /