Fresh off the additions of two private credit partners from Latham & Watkins and Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison, respectively, Simpson, Thacher & Bartlett has gone back to the Paul Weiss well to grab its second partner from the firm in a week as M&A partner Justin Rosenberg joins in New York.

June 12, 2023, 5:00 AM

