Simpson Thacher Adds 2 Partners From SVB Capital, Blackstone...

News From Law.com

Simpson Thacher & Bartlett added two partners to its roster in the last three days, both coming from financial institutions. Jennifer Albrecht, who was an associate at Simpson until 2017 and was most recently the deputy general counsel for SVB Capital, joins the firm's alternative capital and private credit practice. Angus Lennox, most recently a managing director in Blackstone's European real estate business, will join the firm's real estate team and will be based in London.

Banking & Financial Services

July 31, 2023, 6:27 PM

nature of claim: /