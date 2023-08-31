Who Got The Work

Mark A. Zuccaro of Warner Norcross & Judd and Mark Conrad and Jesse Lanier of Conrad Metlitzky Kane have stepped in to represent building materials company National Nail Corp. in a pending trademark infringement and trade dress lawsuit. The complaint, filed June 22 in California Northern District Court by Shartsis Friese LLP on behalf of construction product developer Simpson Strong-Tie Company Inc., accuses National Nail of using an almost identical shade of orange to market and advertise its competing 'CAMO' brand of products. The case, assigned to U.S. Magistrate Judge Donna M. Ryu, is 4:23-cv-03098, Simpson Strong-Tie Company Inc. v. National Nail Corp.

Construction & Engineering

August 31, 2023, 10:39 AM

