New Suit - Consumer

TransUnion was slapped with a lawsuit Friday in Michigan Eastern District Court over alleged breaches of consumer credit laws. The suit was filed by a pro se plaintiff. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 4:23-cv-11324, Simpson II v. Transunion LLC.

Banking & Financial Services

June 02, 2023, 2:14 PM

Plaintiffs

Matthew Aaron Simpson II

defendants

Transunion LLC

nature of claim: 480/over alleged breaches of consumer credit or privacy laws